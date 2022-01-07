PBO Updates Safety Protocols

Like the already reported performing arts organizations utilizing War Memorial spaces, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) has announced updated safety protocols for attending live performances in Herbst Theatre. Beginning on February 1, along with proof of completed vaccination with the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, all patrons aged twelve and up will be required to present proof of a booster shot administered at least two weeks prior to any PBO event. Audience members under the age of twelve must show either the aforementioned proof of completed vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Unfortunately, guests under the age of five will not be allowed to attend PBO events. Like both San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Performances, PBO has created into own Web page, which provides further details about health and safety protocols.
Friday, January 7, 2022
