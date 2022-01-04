Kirk Eichelberger to Return to LIEDER ALIVE!

from the Eventbrite Web page for the concert being discussed
Later this month LIEDER ALIVE! will continue its tenth Jubilee season with the return of bass Kirk Eichelberger. Eichelberger’s last LIEDER ALIVE! recital took place in April of 2019, and once again he will be accompanied by Russian-born pianist Simona Snitkovskaya. His last program featured Modest Mussorgsky’s cycle of four Songs and Dances of Death. This season’s program will highlight another Russian composer, Sergei Rachmaninoff.
By my count, Rachmaninoff composed 73 art songs. Sadly, it is almost impossible to encounter any of them in performance here in San Francisco! Unfortunately (at least for those hoping to prepare for this concert), Eichelberger’s selections have not been specifically announced. All that has been revealed is that those selections are settings of texts by “five diverse romantic poets.” The remainder of the program will be devoted to selections from Gustav Mahler’s Des Knaben Wunderhorn, again with no specifics announced.
This recital will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 16. As usual, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts in this series are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. There is also a special discounted rate of $20 for students, seniors, and working artists. Tickets in all three of these categories may be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Ticket prices at the door will be $40 and the discounted $20 rate. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
