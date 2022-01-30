SFRV Will Review Sixteen Years of Repertoire

As was observed this past September, this will be the seventeenth season of San Francisco Renaissance Voices. As a result, the first full concert of this season, entitled A Choral Renaissance, will highlight many of the significant performances that were given during the first sixteen years. That program has been finalized as the following eleven selections:
- Adrian Batten: O Sing Joyfully
- Cipriano de Rore: Jubilate Deo omnis terra
- Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: Jubilate Deo à 8
- William Byrd: Mass in Four Parts
- Cristóbal de Morales: Lamentabatur Jacob à 5
- Hildegard of Bingen: Alleluia, O virga mediatrix
- Hildegard of Bingen: O Pastor Animarum
- Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla: Exsultate Iusti in Domino
- Philippe de Monte: Super flumina Babylonis
- Orlando Gibbons: Hosanna to the Son of David
- Orlando Gibbons: O Clap Your Hands
This program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. The venue will be the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, located in the Castro at 100 Diamond Street on the southwest corner of Eighteenth Street. Ticket prices will be $28. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page.
