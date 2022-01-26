Dublin Guitar Quartet Cancels SFP Visit

Readers may recall that, at the end of last week, San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellation of the opening recital in its 2021–2022 Great Artists and Ensembles Series. Sadly, yesterday afternoon SFP announced that the launch of another series will also be cancelled. The 2021–2022 Guitar Series had been scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 12, with a concert by the Dublin Guitar Quartet of Brian Bolger, Pat Brunnock, Chien Buggle, and Tomas O’Durcain. Once again, the cancellation was due to travel concerts related to the pandemic.
The options for those holding tickets for this event are the same as those for the Great Artists program:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Convert the value of the ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation to SFP.
- Request a full refund.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail to tickets@sfperformances.org or by telephoning 415-677-0325. For those wishing to phone, SFP business hours are between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
