NCCO Cancels all January Performances

Yesterday afternoon the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) announced the cancellation of all four of the performances of this month’s Hope Leads Appalachian Spring concert. Here in San Francisco that had been intended as a somewhat special occasion. The usual evening at Herbst Theatre had been changed to an afternoon performance at the Presidio Theatre. In addition, the Stanford Live performance at the Bing Concert Hall had been scheduled for filming the performance; and, as of this writing, any plans for filming have been cancelled.
Last year readers become familiar with these cancellations and how they were handled. For this occasion there are what we may now call “the usual options” for those holding tickets, either through subscriptions or single purchases:
- Exchange the tickets for another NCCO performance during the current season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the total value of the tickets.
- Request a full refund.
Those wishing further information may contact Manager of Office and Patron Services Alan Williams. He may be reached by calling 415-357-1111, extension 303, or by sending electronic mail to awilliams@ncco.org.
