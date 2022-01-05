Eleonor Sandresky to Celebrate Wolf Moon

Poster design for this month’s Lunar Landscapes program (from the Eventbrite event page)
This month’s Lunar Landscapes concert in the series produced by Eleonor Sandresky will be distinguished by having a guest curator, composer Eve Beglarian. Beglarian, in turn, will host a performance by special guest Paula Matthusen. As a composer Matthusen has explored the possibilities of a wide range of instruments, with conventional resources. such as the piano, at one end, and, at the other, objects not intended as musical, such as ping-pong balls.
January is the month of the Wolf Moon. There are some questions about the origin of that particular name, but the Sioux name for the month itself translates as “when wolves run together.” As a result, presenting a program in which two composers “run together” seems appropriate for the Wolf Moon.
This live-streamed performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, January 17. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
