LCCE to Reschedule This Month’s Concert

The members of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (photograph by Bonnie Rae Mills)
Those following the programs presented by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) probably know that the next concert in San Francisco, entitled Living in Color, was scheduled for this coming Monday, January 10. However, given the impact of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, LCCE has decided to postpone both the San Francisco and the Berkeley performances of Living in Color. The rescheduled date in San Francisco will be Monday, May 23. The performance will still begin at 7:30 p.m., and the venue will still be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the trolley stop at 24th Street and Church Street.
In addition, LCCE will be selling subscription tickets for the remaining three concerts in the season. The San Francisco performances will all begin at 7:30 p.m. on a Monday. The dates, venues, and hyperlinks to concert details will be as follows:
- April 11, Clarinet Party, San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM)
- May 23, Living in Color, Noe Valley Ministry
- June 6, Myth & Memory: Berio Folk Songs with New Companies, SFCM
Each subscription ticket is $75, amounting to a savings of $30 if all three tickets were to be purchased separately. A Web page has been created for purchasing subscriptions.
