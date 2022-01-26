An All-Mozart Subscription Concert from PBO

Readers probably know by now that the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) will begin next month with a non-subscription concert devoted entirely to Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 232 B minor setting of the Mass text in a side-by-side performance with members of the Historical Performance division of the Juilliard School in New York. Subscribers will be happy to know that the subscription season will continue the following week with Mozart the Radical a program devoted entirely to the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Music Director Richard Egarr will both conduct and serve as keyboard soloist in a fortepiano performance of the K. 491 keyboard concerto in C minor.
The program will begin with the concerto and conclude with a symphony, K. 504 in D major, often known as the “Prague” symphony. These symphonic offers will serve as “bookends” for two “concert scenes” for soprano voice. K. 505, couples the recitative “Ch’io mi scordi de te” with the aria “Non temer, amato bene.” It will be followed by K. 528, which similarly couples “Bella mia fiamma” and “Resta, o cara.” The vocalist for these performances will be Elizabeth Watts.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 10. As usual, the performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, which is located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is the southwest corner of Van Ness and McAllister Street, making it convenient for both north-south and east-west Muni bus lines. Tickets prices range between $32 and $130. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Readers probably know by now that precautions due to pandemic conditions are changing. As a result, PBO has updated the statement regarding attendance that can be found on the event page as follows:
Beginning February 1, 2022 and until further notice, PBO is requiring proof of FDA or WHO authorized vaccination AND proof of a COVID-19 booster shot administered at least two weeks prior to attendance at any PBO event. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a clear photo of the card, or a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record at their time of entry. This applies to all patrons ages 12 and up at all of our venues across the Bay Area, as well as PBO staff and musicians.
Audience members under the age of 12 must show either proof of vaccination (a two-dose vaccine or J&J vaccine, completed at least two weeks before the concert) or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Unfortunately, guests under the age of 5 are not permitted at PBO events right now.
All patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at all performances. Gaiters, scarves, and masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times unless actively drinking water in the lobby area.
PBO has also created a more detailed Web page, which was last updated this past January 6.
