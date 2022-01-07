SFP Updates Safety Protocols

Readers may recall that this past Tuesday the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced updated safety protocols for audiences attending live performances in Davies Symphony Hall. Early yesterday evening, San Francisco Performances (SFP) released a similar announcement. As in the SFS announcement, full vaccination will be required for entering the Veterans Building.
Once again, “full vaccination” is defined as completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine plus a subsequent booster shot administered two weeks or more in advance of the concert. Full vaccination takes effect one week after the booster shot. Proof can be provided by a photo ID along with either a physical vaccination card, a photo of that vaccination card, or the QR code generated by the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record website. All patrons aged 5 and up must have received a booster shot; children aged 4 and under are not eligible to attend performances at this time.
As in the past, patrons will be required to wear a face mask at all times while attending the performance. All protocols are in accordance with policies enacted by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. SFP has updated its Season Health and Safety Factsheet Web page, which provides further details about health and safety protocols.
This updated policy will go into effect with the first performance this month, which will be when tenor Nicholas Phan launches the 2022 Salon Series on Thursday evening, January 20. Those that attended concerts this past fall will have received a white ticket indicating vaccinations status. Due to the updated policy, those tickets are now obsolete. A new ticket will be provided for the new protocols the first time patrons attend a performance this year.
No comments:
Post a Comment