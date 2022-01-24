Chinese New Year Concert Returns to Davies

Conductor Yue Bao (photograph by Pat Robinson, courtesy of SFS)
Following last year’s cancellation of the annual Chinese New Year Concert & Banquet presented by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) due to COVID-19, this year the concert will take place; but the banquet will not be held due to the surge in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution. Next month SFS will celebrate the Year of the Tiger, marking the 22nd anniversary of an event that annually bridges East and West traditions with the universal language of music. Yue Bao will make her debut leading SFS; and the program will feature two soloists: SFS Assistant Principal Cello Amos Yang and violinist Bomsori.
Yang will be soloist in the “Eternal Vow” music from the score that Tan Dun prepared for the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Bomsori will be featured in an excerpt from the concerto The Butterfly Lovers, composed jointly by Chen Gang and He Zhanhao. There will also be traditional selections arranged by Huang Ruo for his Folk Songs for Orchestra, first performed at the 2012 Chinese New Year Concert on an SFS commission. The Lunar New Year will also be explicitly celebrated with the opening of the program. the Overture movement of the Spring Festival suite by Li Huanzhi. The remaining composers on the program will be Texu Kim (“Spin-Flip”), Tyzen Hsiao (“The Angel from Formosa”), and Liu Yuan (“Train Toccata”).
As in the past, this concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, in Davies Symphony Hall, located at 201 Van Ness Avenue; and the main entrance is the Box Office lobby on Grove Street, about half a block to the west of Van Ness Avenue. Ticket prices for seating that is currently available range from $25 to $85. They may be purchased online through the seat selection Web page for this program, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
