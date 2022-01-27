Burton to Perform in Next Catalyst Program

Catalyst Quartet members Abi Fayette, Paul Laraia, Karla Donehew, and Karols Rodriguez with Dashon Burton (courtesy of SFP)
Next month the Catalyst Quartet, whose members are violinists Karla Donehew and Abi Fayette, violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriguez, will return to Herbst Theatre to present the second of the four programs prepared for the Uncovered concert series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). Bass-baritone Dashon Burton has joined the ensemble, not only as a guest artist but also as a co-curator, providing background material about both the overall goal of the series and specific works being performed. His first appearance in that latter capacity took place at the conclusion of the second program in the series this past November.
For the third program Burton will serve as guest artist. He will perform a selection of art songs composed by Florence Price, arranging their accompaniment for performance by string quartet. Following his performance Catalyst will then conclude their program with a performance of Price’s second quartet in A minor.
The first half of the program will be devoted to two entirely different composers of African descent. The program will begin with two of the string quartets collected by the Chevalier de Saint-Georges for his Opus 1 publication, the fourth in C minor and the sixth in D major. This will be followed by music composed after Price’s death, William Grant Still’s “Lyric Quartette,” which was completed in 1960.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $65 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
