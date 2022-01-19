PBO to Present Latest Partnership with Juilliard

“Poster” for next month’s PBO-Juilliard concert, showing the vocal soloists, the Juilliard ensemble, and a bit of the Juilliard School building (design by Dennis Bolt, courtesy of PBO)
Those that have been following the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) for some time are probably aware that one of the more interesting achievements of former Music Director Nicholas McGegan involved establishing a partnership with the Historical Performance division of the Juilliard School in New York. From the audience point of view, this partnership was most evident in arranging concerts of side-by-side performances bringing PBO musicians together with instrumentalists and vocal soloists in Juilliard’s J415 ensemble. That partnership is continuing under the “new administration” of PBO Music Director Richard Egarr; and, at the end of this month, he will lead one of those side-by-side performance in Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. The program will consist entirely of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 232 B minor setting of the Mass text.
It goes without saying that, for a performance like this, New Yorkers can’t have all the fun. So, at the beginning of next month, this “show” will “go on the road” with three performances in the San Francisco Bay Area. As will probably be expected, the performance within the San Francisco city limits will take place at Herbst Theatre. The vocal soloists will be soprano Mary Bevan, countertenor Iestyn Davies, tenor James Gilchrist, and baritone Roderick Williams. Those holding subscriptions should be informed that this will be a “special event,” meaning that it was not included as part of the 2021/22 subscription season.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 4. Herbst Theatre is located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is the southwest corner of Van Ness and McAllister Street, making it convenient for both north-south and east-west Muni bus lines. Tickets are available for $65 and $85. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Readers probably know by now that precautions due to pandemic conditions are changing. As a result, PBO has updated the statement regarding attendance that can be found on the event page as follows:
Beginning February 1, 2022 and until further notice, PBO is requiring proof of FDA or WHO authorized vaccination AND proof of a COVID-19 booster shot administered at least two weeks prior to attendance at any PBO event. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a clear photo of the card, or a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record at their time of entry. This applies to all patrons ages 12 and up at all of our venues across the Bay Area, as well as PBO staff and musicians.
Audience members under the age of 12 must show either proof of vaccination (a two-dose vaccine or J&J vaccine, completed at least two weeks before the concert) or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Unfortunately, guests under the age of 5 are not permitted at PBO events right now.
All patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at all performances. Gaiters, scarves, and masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times unless actively drinking water in the lobby area.
