Isserlis to Launch SFP Great Artists Series

Cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
At the end of this month, cellist Steven Isserlis will return to San Francisco Performances (SFP) to launch this season’s Great Artists and Ensembles Series. According to my records, his last SFP recital took place in April of 2017, when he and his piano accompanist Connie Shih presented the final program in the Virtuosi Series. Since that time Isserlis has been making regular visits to San Francisco, performing with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra in February of 2018, Chamber Music of San Francisco in March of 2019, and the San Francisco Symphony Great Performers Series in May of the same year, giving an “all-star” piano trio recital with violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Jeremy Denk.
For his return to SFP, pianist Shih will again accompany Isserlis. They have prepared a program of three Russian sonatas. The opening selection will be Dmitri Kabalevsky’s Opus 71 sonata in B-flat major, followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 40 sonata in D minor. The second half of the program will be devoted to the longest of the three sonatas, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 19 in G minor.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
Finally, because this is the first program of the series, subscriptions are still on sale for $250, $200, and $160. Subscriptions may also be purchased online in advance through a different SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325 (also different from the number for single tickets).
