SF Music Day to Return to Live Performances

The last time that InterMusicSF presented its SF Music Day festival was on October 25, 2020, offered in a special online format due to the constraints of pandemic conditions. During the last calendar year, however, performance activities went dark. However, this past November, InterMusicSF announced that a date had been set for the next SF Music Day: March 20, 2022.
As in the past, all performances will take place in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial. This venue affords four sites for performance: Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Education Studio. These venues will host a diversity of genres, including classical string quartets, jazz bands, Baroque ensembles, world music performing combos, and new music virtuosos. Performances will begin at noon and continue through 7 p.m.
The reason this article is being written before the programs for the four venues has been finalized involves the ever-present matter of funding. When the plans for the new SF Music Day were announced, InterMusicSF was working with a funding gap of $20,000. While this site does not interrupt its activities for “pledge week on PBS,” it seemed important to call readers’ attention to the Web page for making donations. This site does not try to persuade the reader to donate any particular amount. Any amount, regardless of size, will be most welcome; and all donors can then enjoy the satisfaction of attending performance on March 20 with the knowledge that they had a hand in those performances taking place.
