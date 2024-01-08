Artificial Intelligence Comes to SF Ballet

Sam Shepherd bringing his Buchla synthesizer to the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra (© Paige Green Photography)
Towards the end of this month, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) will launch its first season to be planned and realized by the new Artistic Director Tamara Rojo. The first program will present Mere Mortals, the world premiere of a full-evening composition, created on a commission for choreographer Aszure Barton. The scenario for this ballet reimagines the Pandora’s Box myth in the contemporary context of current artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The score has been created by Sam Shepherd, who both composes and performs under the name Floating Points. Shepherd will join the SF Ballet Orchestra in the pit, where he will perform on a Buchla synthesizer. This instrument was created by Don Buchla in 1963 with financial support from the San Francisco Tape Music Center. It played a major role in creating electronic music that could be performed, rather than synthesized for audio tape.
The staging of Barton’s choreography will take place in a setting designed and implemented by Hamill Industries. This will involve real-time dynamic visuals that, like the narrative, are also informed by AI technology. The design has been conceived to provide the audience with an immersive sensory experience. These will involve mobile and adaptable LED screens with imagery that will enhance the narrative behind the choreography.
This production will be given seven performances with dates and times as follows:
- Friday, January 26, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, January 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, January 28, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 1, 7:30 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across MTT Way from Davies Symphony Hall). Ticket prices start at $29, and a single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment