Center for New Music: January, 2024

As of this writing, programming for the first month of the year is relatively modest. There are only two offerings, both of which are associated with ongoing series. For those that do not yet know, the Center is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the dates will be hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
- Saturday, January 13, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes will listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. The contributing performers and composers will be Tech Diff (visiting from Sacramento), Eric Glick Rieman, Gustavo Pastre, David Leikam, and the Human De-Selection & Realization Nature Group.
- Saturday, January 20, 7 p.m.: The one concert of the month will be the annual program of music by women and nonbinary composers performed by the Ensemble for These Times; all specific information may be found in the preview article for this event, which appeared a little over a month ago.
