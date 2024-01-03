Remaining Outsound Concerts: January, 2024

Readers will probably recall that Monday’s Bleeding Edge article, the first of the new year, included tonight’s also first LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event of the year, which is usually announced first in the monthly schedule of Outsound Presents concerts. As usual, there will be three Outsound concerts this month, a second LSG offering followed by the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program. Specifics for those remaining events are as follows:
Wednesday, January 17, 8 p.m., LSG: This will be a three-set program beginning with a solo performance by Kevin CK Lo. He utilizes instruments, digital sound processing and generative programming environments to examine spatial and auditory sensitivities, topological structure, and audience kinesthetic response. He will be followed by Derek Gedalecia performing under the name Headboggle. In his own words, his performances “cycle through an ensemble cast of varying sonic characters while always retaining the musician’s penchant for gleeful chaos.” The final set will be performed by TanukiSpiderCat, who will present “an improvisational blend of electric cello, modular synth, and samples.”
LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sunday, January 21, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be a two-set program beginning with a duo performance by Eli Maliwan and Rob Finucane. Maliwan has been a saxophonist for twenty years but also performs on flute, clarinet, EWI (Electronic Wind Instrument), piano, electric bass, and voice. Finucane will partner with Maliwan on piano. The second set will be performed by the Diaspora Focii Collective, which brings together players from the projects Feral Luggage, VoiMaa, and Cartoon Justice. Some readers may recall that this quintet performed at the Make-Out Room this past June. Rhythm is provided by Mike Villarreal on drums, Elijah Pontecorvo on electric bass, and Mika Pontecorvo on both guitar and electronics. The front line consists of two wind players, Jaroba on both tenor saxophone and bass clarinet and Kersti Abrams playing alto saxophone and flute. The repertoire combines free jazz with electroacoustic improvisation based on complex adaptive systems and the theory of generative art.
The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $25. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
