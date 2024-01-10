Soprano Julia Bae to Return to LIEDER ALIVE!

Paul Schrage and Julia Bae (from the Eventbrite Web page for this program)
The first LIEDER ALIVE! program of the new year will feature soprano Julia Bae. She will be accompanied at the piano by Paul Schrage, who is no stranger to performances in this vocal recital series. The program will present four composers in chronological order. It will begin with three selections by Franz Schubert: D.777 (“Lachen un weinen”), D. 550 (“Die Forelle”), and D. 877 (“Lied der Mignon”). This will be followed by first and fifth of the songs from Robert Schumann’s Opus 39 (Liederkreis). Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will be represented by his best-known song, “None but the Lonely Heart” (a poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe sung in Russian). The program will conclude with three selections by Sergei Rachmaninoff, beginning with the most familiar, the “Vocalise” from his Opus 34. This will be followed by the seventh song in the Opus 21 set, “How Fair this Spot.” The final selection, “Do Not Sing, My Beauty,” from Opus 4, will include a violin obbligato composed by Fritz Kreisler and performed by Joel Pattinson.
As usual, the performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 4; and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts are $80 for reserved seating, $40 for general admission and a $25 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. These may be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.
