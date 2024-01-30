SFCO to Present Program of Chamber Music

Flutist Stacey Pelinka, one of the instrumentalists to contribute to the chamber music selections on the program to be performed (courtesy of SFCO)
The title of the next program to be presented by the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) will be Quintets and Sextets. In other words, members of the ensemble will gather in different combinations to perform five selections of chamber music. The program will be curated by Principal Conductor Jory Fankuchen, who will host the concert with interviews with the performers, along with his own offerings of fascinating musical tidbits.
The program will begin with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 77, his second string quintet in G major. That quintet will be complemented by Jennifer Higdon’s wind quintet entitled “Autumn Music.” The second half of the program will begin with three of the movements from Alfredo Casella’s Opus 70, his Six Studies collection. These have been arranged by P. Lemberg; and, like the first name, the instrumentation has not yet been specified! This will be followed by the sextet that Francis Poulenc composed for wind quintet and piano. The final selection will be Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 34, his “Overture on Hebrew Themes,” which takes a piano quintet (string quartet and piano) and adds a clarinet.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. There will be no charge for admission. However, reservations will be appreciated and may be enabled through an Eventbrite event page.
