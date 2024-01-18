Outsound Presents: February, 2024

Following the “piecemeal” approach of accounting for this month’s Outsound Presents concerts, I should be able to return to “business as usual” where next month is concerned. However, Outsound Presents, itself, will be departing from “business as usual,” since the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program will be replaced by a special performance taking place at the Finnish Hall in Berkeley. Since, in the interest of avoiding overload, I do my best to confine my dispatches to the San Francisco city limits, this month’s article will account for only the two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events taking place on Wednesday evenings.
As most readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Program specifics have not yet been completely finalized. Readers are encouraged to used the above Outsound hyperlink for further information closer to the date of the performances. The current “state of play” is as follows:
February 7: This will be a two-set program. The first hour will be devoted to a duo performance by Andrew Jamieson on keyboard(s) and Rent Romus on winds. Specifics for the second hour have not yet been announced.
February 21: Similarly, details for all of the second concert are forthcoming.
