The Bleeding Edge: 1/8/2024

The Bleeding Edge continues to be at least moderately active as we enter the second week of the new year. This week is particularly interesting, since it accounts for two previously unreported events taking place at The Lab. The only event that has already been reported is the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S coupling of “bleeding edge” music to pancakes at the Center for New Music. The account for the other events of the week is as follows:
Thursday, January 11, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a three-hour show consisting of four sets. The first set will present real-time electronic sound synthesis performed by the duo of Dan Burke and Thomas Dimuzio. They will be followed by the Æ (Audial Entanglement) duo based on the synergy of death metal, black metal, and heavy electronic music backgrounds. The third set will be a performance by the Euphotic trio involving the synthesis of a wide variety of sound sources. The program will conclude with a solo set by Gabby Wen. Her approaches to both improvisation and composition focus on the immediate corporal response to each sonic event, intentional or accidental, audible or inaudible, of its evolving/decaying physical existence and manifestation in time during playing.
As readers probably know by now, the Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Composer and performer Michelle Moeller (from the Web page for her performance at The Lab)
Thursday, January 11, 8 p.m., The Lab: The first performance at The Lab will consist of two solo sets. Both of the performers, Lea Bertucci and Michelle Moeller, will present their own compositions. Tickets will be $18 at the door with $17 for advance purchase, which may be made through a DICE Web page for this event. For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for access to public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
Friday, January 12, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will continue in his role as curator. This week’s guest artist will be guitarist Pete Schmidt. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, January 13, 8 p.m., The Lab: This will be a showcase of artists that have recorded on Full Spectrum Records. The first set will be taken by Illusion of Safety, founded by Daniel Burke and performed with a synced video created by Laura Varga. The second set will present versions of two tracks created by Lucy Liyou and C Sorensen. They will be followed by a solo set taken by sound artist and composer Shanna Sordahl. The final set will be taken by the Full Spectrum “house band,” the Tender Crust quartet, whose members are Gretchen Korsmo, Rebecca Hubsher, Carl Ritger, and Andrew Weathers. Ticket prices are the same as for January 11; but, for this particular event, members of The Lab will be admitted either at a discounted rate or for free. Once again, tickets may be purchased for $17 through a DICE Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment