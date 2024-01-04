The Lab to Host Underground Jazz Cabaret

Idris Ackamoor leading his ensemble (from a The Lab Web page)
As of this morning, I have not yet seen any information about concert performances at The Lab this month. However, next month will begin with an Underground Jazz Cabaret to celebrate the recent release of the Strut Records album Afro Futuristic Dreams. The ten tracks of this album feature nine compositions by Idris Ackamoor to celebrate the founding of his band, The Pyramids. (One of the compositions, “Thank You God,” has two tracks, the second being the short version of the first, which is over thirteen minutes in duration.) The Lab will host two performances of this Cabaret in partnership with Cultural Odyssey.
Ackamoor is Artistic Director of The Pyramids, which he co-founded 50 years ago with Margaux Simmons, who is one of the performers. The ensemble is a seven-piece band augmented with a string quartet and a horn section. The performance will also include narrations by two actors, Danny Glover and Rhodessa Jones. The music will serve as a thread that connects stories and culture ranging from the Middle Passage to contemporary reflections and aspirations for the future.
Tickets will be $35 for unreserved seating with $50 for VIP Cocktail Table Seating. The usual discounts for members will not be available for this event. Advance purchases may be made through the DICE Web pages for performances on Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3. Doors will open at 8 p.m.
For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
