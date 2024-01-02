Next LCCE Season Program to Feature Clarinets

LCCE clarinetist Jerome Simas (courtesy of LCCE)
Later this month the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will continue its 31st season of subscription concerts with a program entitled Clarinet Shadows. LCCE clarinetist Jerome Simas will be joined by Jeff Anderle, who chairs the Woodwinds Department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) and is also the Director of the Clarinet Ensemble. As a performer he divides his attention between clarinet and bass clarinet.
Each clarinetist will join the string quartet of violinists Anna Presler and Liana Berube (guest artist), violist Phyllis Kamrin, and cellist Leighton Fong. The more traditional selection will be Johannes Brahms’ Opus 115 quintet in B minor, one of his last compositions with a particularly melancholic disposition. The other quintet was recently composed by Jonathan Russell. Its title, “On Sorrow,” suggests a disposition of a similar nature. The work was inspired by the “O vos omnes” responsory as set by Tomás Luis de Victoria. The text of that responsory was originally part of Holy Week services; and Russell used his setting to explore mortality, consolation, and common humanity. The program will begin with the world premiere performance of the fourth, fifth, and sixth “micromechanisms” pieces composed by Josiah Catalan.
Clarinet Shadows will be performed at the SFCM building on 50 Oak Street on Monday, January 22, at 7:30 p.m. General admission will be $35, with a $15 rate for students. There is also a special ARTS ACCESS rate of $5. Tickets may be purchased online through a tix Web page.
