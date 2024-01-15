The Bleeding Edge: 1/15/2024

It looks as if “moderately active” continues to be the order of the week. Two of this week’s events were previously reported. The first will be the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series performance, taking place this coming Wednesday. The other will be Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers presented by Ensemble for These Times, taking place at the Center for New Music on Saturday. That leaves three other events scheduled for this week as follows:
Tuesday, January 16, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert will consist of two sets, which will probably last longer than the performances on three-set programs. The first set will be taken by Ghost Dub, a quartet led by David Michalak playing a skatchbox invented by the late Tom Nunn, as well as a lap steel guitar. The other members are saxophonist Kersti Abrams, Cindy Sawprano on musical saw, and Polly Springhorn on bass flute. Sudhu Tewari will add some of his own inventions to the ensemble. The second set will present The Scriveners, the trio of guitarist Myles Boisen, Tim Rowe on drums, and Safa Shokrai on bass.The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Thursday, January 18, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: GRAY/V is a series of performances to showcase site-specific audiovisual collaborations. This installment, curated by Diego Munguia, will present two sets. Rbeny will present “heavy modular sounds, incorporating everything from shoegaze and elated drone metal to the soothing sounds of filed recorded collages.” Agnes Martian is a combo specializing in ambient jazz, folk, and drone, projecting their performance into a quadrophonic speaker system. The performance will be enhanced with live visuals created by Melanie Marie.
Gray Area is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. Admission will be by donation on a sliding scale between $10 and $30, with $15 the suggested amount. Tickets may be ordered through a Gray Area Web page.
Friday, January 19, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest installment of Other Dimensions In Sound, presented by reed player David Boyce. While he usually performs with a guest artist, this week will present the latest installment of “a very special solo set.” The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
