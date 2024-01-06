SFRT to Return to Concerts at the Cadillac

A photograph of the Black Hawk in its prime (from The Rōbert Report)
Last year the month of January saw the return of the San Francisco Recovery Theatre (SFRT) to Concerts at the Cadillac. The first visit took place in November of 2012 with the performance of a revue entitled Night at the Black Hawk, which was followed by Another Night at the Black Hawk last year. For those unfamiliar with the reference, the Black Hawk, which operated between 1949 and 1963 was, for its time, one of the most significant jazz venues (if not the most significant) in San Francisco. My collection of albums includes “live” recordings made at that venue by jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Ahmad Jamal.
This month SFRT, still led by Artistic Director Geoffrey Grier, will return to the Cadillac for another salute to the Black Hawk. This year the title will be A Night at the Black Hawk 2024. Music will again be provided by pianist Dave Austin and the Trio de Swing. Sadly, Google seems to have drawn a blank when it comes to identifying the members of this trio; so the best I know if that they were Gorden Fels on reeds, Chuck Bennett on bass, and Bob Blankenship on drums when I wrote about them in August of 2019. The SFRT actors will be Eric Ward, Vernon Medearis, and Gayle Rosemond. There will also be a “special guest” performance by guitarist Spencer Barefield, who will be performing with “friends.”
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 12. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Austin’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
