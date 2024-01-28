VoM to Venture into Nineteenth Century Vienna

The third of the four concerts in the 2023–2024 season of Voices of Music (VoM) will venture into the nineteenth century. The title of the program will be An Evening in Vienna. Tenor Thomas Cooley will return as a visiting soloist. He has prepared a program of art songs from that period, a time when Franz Schubert provided a major boost for the art song genre. In the interest of VoM’s commitment to historically-informed performance, Cooley’s keyboard accompaniment will be provided by Erik Zivian playing on a period-appropriate fortepiano. Zivian will also accompany violinist Augusta McKay Lodge in a performance of Clara Schumann’s Opus 22, a set of three “romances,” which she composed in 1853.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 17. As usual, the venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission will be $60. Seniors will be admitted for $55, as well as members of SFEMS, EMA, and/or ARS. Full-time students with valid identification will be admitted for $5. Arts People has created a Web page for online purchases.
No comments:
Post a Comment