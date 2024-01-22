Greg Abate to Bring Quartet to Chez Hanny

Some readers may recall that, back in April of 2021, this site discussed the two-CD album Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. This was a quartet album led by saxophonist Greg Abate, who led a quartet that included Barron himself on piano. The other rhythm players were Dezron Douglas on bass and Jonathan Blake on drums. At the beginning of next month, Abate will bring his latest quartet to Chez Hanny, playing flute as well as saxophone. He also plans to perform his own compositions.
This time his pianist will be Ben Stolorow, who moved from Los Angeles to the Bay Area in 1994 to study at the University of California at Berkeley and has not looked back. He is now a faculty member at the Jazzschool in Berkeley. He is no stranger to Chez Hanny, having previously performed with drummer Ron Vincent.
The bass player is another “Bay Area immigrant,” Eric Markowitz. His biography has him growing up in New Jersey about 30 minutes away from the New York jazz scene without giving the genre much thought. That changed when he went to college in St. Louis and became an apprentice to jazz drummer Joe Charles. He has lived in San Francisco since 2004. His previous Chez Hanny performances have been with the trio led by pianist Keith Saunders (now teaching at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music) and the quartet led by saxophonist Scott Barnhill.
Drummer Mike Quigg grew up in Tracy in San Joaquin County. He first encountered a drum kit at the age of nine and has been playing ever since. He is a graduate of the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley.
The quartet will perform at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 4. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
