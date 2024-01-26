Joel Tucker’s “Communal” Trio

Cover of the album being discussed (courtesy of Jazz Promo Services)
About a month after the Tucker Brothers album, which was discussed yesterday, was given an MP3 release on an Amazon.com Web page, Joel Tucker released a new “EP” album to another Amazon Web page. Communal is a collection of five relatively short improvisations which are identified as “art rock,” basically because they do not fit conveniently into any of the usual categories. Guitarist Tucker leads a trio whose other members are drummer Justin Clark and Brendan Keller Tuberg alternating between bass and piano. Like Live from Chatterbox, this album is scheduled for “physical” release on February 1, at which time, presumably, its Amazon Web page will be updated to include the CD option.
Personally, I find the five tracks to be a bit too moody for my tastes. However, I would not want my personal tastes to interfere with the inventive capacities of the three improvisers. Since the overall duration is twenty minutes, the experience is not particularly demanding; but, personally, I would have preferred to spend the time listening to one of the symphonies of Franz Joseph Haydn!
