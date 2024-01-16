Friction Quartet to Perform at Noe Valley Ministry

The sundial inspiring the concert to be presented
This coming Sunday evening the Friction Quartet will give their next full-evening recital at the Noe Valley Ministry. Cellist Doug Machiz has curated the program, performing with violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers and violist Mitso Floor. The title of the program will be Sundial, which will also be the title of the principal work of the evening. The piece was composed by Samuel Adams and was scored for vibraphone and string quartet. The former will be played by percussionist Haruka Fujii. The program will also include a piece entitled simply “Quartet” by Michael Gilbertson, which was a finalist in the latest Pulitzer Prize competition. The concluding work on the program will be by Emma O’Halloran, composed on a commission by Friction; and, as of this writing, she has not yet given it a title.
This performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 21. The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. The reserved seats in the first few rows have already been sold out. However, open seating tickets may be purchased through a Web page with prices of $40 for general admission with non-assigned seating and $10 for students with identification, children under the age of twelve, and, for those unable to travel, a private livestream link.
