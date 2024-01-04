Smoke Sessions Releases Late Hank Jones

Cover of the album being discussed (courtesy of DL Media)
Some of the last recording sessions made by jazz pianist Hank Jones, who died on May 16, 2010, were produced by Paul Stache and Damon Smith based on performances at the JLP Studio in South Orange, New Jersey, on June 17, 2008. Jones provided accompaniment for a trio led by trombonist Steve Davis with Peter Washington on bass. Six of the resulting tracks were released at the end of this past November by Smoke Sessions Records in an album entitled Steve Davis Meets Hank Jones, Volume 1. The result was a limited pressing of 500 vinyl copies as well as MP3 digitizations of the tracks. Both versions are available through Amazon.com at the above hyperlink.
Jones was the oldest of three brothers, all of whom made significant marks on the history of twentieth-century jazz. For those that do not yet “know the family,” those brothers were trumpeter Thad, who died on August 20, 1986, and drummer Elvin (probably best known as a member of John Coltrane’s quartet), who died on May 18, 2004. Ironically, “senior member” Hank was the one about whom I knew the least through recorded performances.
Even at this late recording session, there was a sophisticated quietude in Jones’ piano work, weaving an accompaniment in and out of Davis’ elaborate improvisations. This brought a freshness to the five standards on the album (“Isn’t It Romantic?,” “Polka Dots and Moonbeams,” “Cry Me a River,” “But Beautiful,” and “We’ll Be Together Again”). The album begins with the only Jones original, “Interface;” but, even on this track, Jones puts most of his energy into a rhythmic drive behind Davis’ delivery of the tune and his subsequent improvisations. Thus, while these are all 21st-century tracks, the album serves as homage to the many imaginative qualities of jazz from the last century.
Presumably, there will be (at least) one more volume based on the recordings by this trio; and I hope I do not have to wait too long for subsequent releases.
