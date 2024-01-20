Guitarist Pepe Romero to Return to SFP/Omni

Pepe Romero with his guitar (from the San Francisco Performances event page for his recital)
The next guitar recital to be presented jointly by San Francisco Performances (SFP) and the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will see the return of Pepe Romero. He is currently the one founding member of the quartet known as The Romeros, and he is now on a tour in celebration of his 80th birthday. His program will survey music that dates back to the Renaissance (Luis de Milán) and advances to the twentieth century with particular attention to the founder of The Romeros, Celedonio. The program will conclude with his “Fantasia Cubana” and will also include his arrangements of piano music by Enrique Granados and Isaac Albéniz.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are being sold for $75 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $65 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $55 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. They may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page or by calling 415-392-2545.
