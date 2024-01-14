Dave Stryker Leads Quartet on Latest Album

Cover of the album being discussed
Not too long ago I had an opportunity to listen to Groove Street, an album on which tenor saxophonist Bob Mintzer joined the forces of the Dave Striker Trio, led by Striker on guitar performing with Jared Gold on organ and McClenty Hunter on drums. The album was recorded this past summer, which would have been not long after the Trio had been in San Francisco to perform at Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio. As might be guessed, the presence of a saxophone threw a whole new light (so to speak) on Striker’s trio work. In my own humble opinion, that light was well worth shining, even if the album was subjected to an unanticipated roller-coaster ride from Amazon.com. Fortunately, the Web page for the CD has now been created; and, in compensation for any confusion, Prime members will be able to enjoy free delivery this coming Tuesday; and the rest of us will enjoy the same benefit on Friday if the album is part of an order of more than $35!
Listening to the wild and adventurous fingerwork that Gold brings to his organ keyboard makes me regret that I was unable to work a visit to Mr. Tipple’s into my schedule. I also appreciated the different “strategies” he would take when accompanying Mintzer shifted over to accompanying Stryker. This quartet is clearly a group that could take any thematic material and subject it to a plethora of twists and turns.
Mintzer confined his composition skills to only two of the nine tracks, “Overlap” and “Straight Ahead.” (Those titles suggest an effort to give Groove Street a sense of direction.) As might be guessed, the “Groove Street” track was composed by Striker, along with two other tracks: “Summit” and “Code Blue.” “Soulstice” is the track that Gold delivered on his own. There are also three “special guest” composers: Wayne Shorter (“Infant Eyes”), Eddie Harris (“Cold Duck Time”), and, in a blast from the past, Harry Warren (“The More I See You”).
I know better than to hold my breath for a return visit to Mr. Tipple’s, but I really need to consult their calendar more often!
