Spanish Pianist Javier Perianes to Return to SFP

Pianist Javier Perianes (photograph by Igor Studio, courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Spanish pianist Javier Perianes is no stranger to San Francisco. He made his debut in June of 2015 with the San Francisco Symphony under the baton of Charles Dutoit in a performance of Manuel de Falla’s “Nights in the Gardens of Spain.” This was followed, in May of 2017, with his San Francisco Performances (SFP) recital debut. On that occasion, the second half of his program was devoted to the Spanish aesthetic of the early twentieth century and the impact of Spanish composers in Paris, while the first half consisted entirely of music by Franz Schubert.
Perianes will return to Herbst Theatre for another SFP recital early next month. Once again, the second half of his program will be Spanish; but this time it will be devoted entirely to the Goyescas suite (Opus 11) by Enrique Granados. The first half will again be Germanic, this time taking an “extended family” approach. It will begin with Clara Schumann’s Opus 20 set of variations based on a theme by her husband Robert. Robert will then be represented by the third movement of his Open 14 piano sonata in F minor, a set of variations on an Andantino movement by Clara. The first half will then conclude with the Opus 9 set of variations on a theme of Robert Schumann by the “extended” family member Johannes Brahms.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are being sold for $70 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $60 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $50 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. They may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page or by calling 415-392-2545.
