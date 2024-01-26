Chanticleer to Launch New Youth Choral Festival

Vance Y. George at his reception of the Kathleen G. Henschel Award earlier this season (courtesy of Chanticleer)
Exactly one week from today, Chanticleer will launch the inauguration of the Vance Y. George Youth Choral Festival. George served as the Director of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus between 1983 and 2006. His efforts made a major impression on much (if not most) of the SFS audiences, and his reputation has earned him is own (relatively modest) Wikipedia page. The inauguration will provide the first opportunity to listen to the talented youth choristers that will contribute to future Festival performances (and, most likely, performances in other venues).
This event will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 2. The venue will be the First Unitarian Universalist Church at 1187 Franklin Street, just below the intersection with Geary Boulevard. The performance will be free and open to the public. However, there is an RSVP electronic mail address (rsvp@chanticleer.org) for those wishing to attend to make sure that they will be able to do so.
