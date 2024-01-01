The Bleeding Edge: 1/1/2024

The New Year is off to a roaring start out on the Bleeding Edge, beginning with an event that will take place later today. This is one of those weeks when two events that have already been announced are balanced by two new ones. The most important in the former category is this year’s installment of the San Francisco Tape Music Festival, which will have two performances on Saturday, January 6, and one each on Friday, January 5, and Sunday, January 7. The other previously announced event is Sarah Cahill’s latest piano recital to be presented by Old First Concerts, which will also be on Sunday, January 7. Both of the newly announced events will take place earlier in the week as follows:
Monday, January 1, 11 a.m., Adobe Books: Adobe Books seems to be following up on the Center for New Music’s monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S events, which couple pancake meals with adventurous new music performances. In this new installment the pancakes will be served at 11 a.m., to be followed at noon by three sets of adventurous performances. The first of these will be the trio of Chris Corsano, Marshall Trammel, and Rob Magill. They will be followed by a second trio, whose members are Jean Carla Rodea, Ava Koohbor, and Matt Robidoux. The final set will be a solo performance by Alan Zignoto.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $15 is the suggested donation; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists. As Julia Child used to say at the end of her television programs, “Bon appétit!”
Wednesday, January 3, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The first LSG New Music Series event of the year will follow the usual two-set format. Lorin Benedict will give a solo performance in the first set, demonstrating his prodigious capacity for realizing a wide variety of vocal sonorities. He will be followed at 9 p.m. by the trio of percussionist Kevin Corcoran, Anita Chandavarkar on flute, and Dave Defillippo behind the controls of his computer. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
