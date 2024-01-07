David Lopato Trio to Visit Chez Hanny

Cover of David Lopato’s latest recording (from its Amazon.com Web page)
The second jazz performance of the new year to be hosted by Chez Hanny will present the David Lopato Trio. If I am reading the biographical paragraphs correctly, all three of the musicians will be hosted by Frank Hanny for the first time. Lopato leads from the piano; and his “book” includes his own compositions. His most recent recording is Short Stories, which was released this past July and is available for digital download through an Amazon Web page.
Bass will be performed by Kent McLagan, who has been performing with Lopato for almost 50 years. He also builds the instruments that he plays and has sold instruments to Mark Dresser, Mark Helias, Anthony Cox, and Ratzo Harris. A little less than four years ago, I wrote about Dresser’s album Ain’t Nothing But A Cyber Coup & You, on which he played the McLagan Tines, which he described as “a set of seven graduated steel rods attached to a secondary bridge that touches the bass bridge, activating the resonant cavity of the bass.” He used this instrument to play solo interludes between the new compositions on the album.
Lopato’s drummer will be Sinclair Lott, who was born into a musical family in Los Angeles, which remains his primary base of operations. However, he has visited San Francisco to perform with the San Francisco Opera. Other notable appearances have included working with Frank Zappa and recording with jazz trumpeter Freddie Hubbard. He recently released his first self-produced album Long Story Short.
The trio will perform at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 21. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
