Rent Romus to Bring Quintet to Bird & Beckett

Rent Romus with his saxophone (from the Facebook Web page for this event)
Regular readers probably associate saxophonist Rent Romus with the Outsound Presents performances that he produces. However, he began this year by venturing into other venues when he contributed to the Strange Days performance at Psychobotanikon one week ago. This morning I learned that next week would see a similar departure. He will lead a quintet performance at Bird & Beckett Books & Records. He has described the program he is preparing as “resistance against the corrupt and cynical power of commercial jazz.” He will perform with “a crack crew of battle hardened Vikings,” who are Eli Knowles on drums, pianist Brett Carson, Jacob Peck on guitar, and Quinn Girard on bass.
This will be a gig of two sets, each a little less than an hour in duration. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. one week from today, Friday, January 26. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. (A full account of the Muni lines can be found on the event page for this performance.) The usual price of admission is $20 in cash (or Venmo) for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Since this is a Friday event, there will be no live streaming.
