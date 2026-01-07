Center for New Music: January, 2026

This seems to be the first time that I have written an article devoted entirely to events at the Center for New Music (C4NM) since this past September. To be fair, however, there will be only two events this month; and, as usual, one of them will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S offering. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the dates below is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Charles Boone on the poster for his visit to C4NM this month
Saturday, January 10, 7:30 p.m.: Composer Charles Boone will visit C4NM to present the two most recent works in his catalog of percussion scores. Both of these pieces will require unusual techniques, which will be demonstrated and discussed prior to the performance. The performer will be Garret Mendelow. According to the announcement, audience members will be invited to participate. There will be no charge for admission.
Saturday, January 17, noon: This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S performance. As is usually the case, there will be five sets with at least some of the titles guaranteed to raise eyebrows:
- Amphibious Gestures
- Leyya Mona Tawil
- Rot Diet
- Adult Math
- Kink Disposal Unit
The last of these will be visiting from Oregon. Also as is usually the case, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
No comments:
Post a Comment