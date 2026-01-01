McGegan to Return to PBO Early Next Month

Banner design for next month’s program showing Nicholas McGegan, Nola Richardson, and Aaron Sheehan (from the PBO Web page for selecting tickets)
As some readers familiar with this season’s schedule of five concerts to be performed by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) probably know, next month will see a return to the podium by the ensemble’s Music Director Emeritus Nicholas McGegan. He has prepared a program entitled Baroque Garlands, which will feature vocal performances of both sacred and secular music. The vocal soloists will be soprano Nola Richardson and tenor Aaron Sheehan, joined by the Philharmonia Chorale directed by Valérie Sainte-Agathe.
There will be only two works on the program, one on either side of the intermission. The first of these will be the sacred selection, George Frideric Handel’s HWV 232 setting of the Dixit Dominus text of Psalm 109. The second half of the program will account for the overall title, the one-act opera with many dance movements “La guirlande” (the garland), composed by Jean-Philippe Rameau with a libretto by Jean-François Marmontel.
As usual, this performance will take place in Herbst Theater, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 6. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125. They may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page, which includes a diagram showing where seats are still available.
