Sam Weiser to Join Ian Scarfe at Century Club

Poster for the event being described, showing the two performers (screenshot from the Groupmuse Web page)
Some readers may recall that this afternoon pianist Ian Scarfe will begin the new year with his next visit to the Century Club of California. This may turn out to be a regular event, because, a little less than two weeks ago, I learned that Scarfe will return to the Century Club almost exactly one month later. However, while he will be performing with cellist James Joffe this afternoon, next month his duo partner will be violinist Sam Weiser, who, according to my records, last performed with Scarfe this past June for his Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, performed at Monument SF.
Next month’s program will be framed by two significant compositions in the sonata repertoire. The program will begin with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 304 two-movement violin sonata, which will be coupled with the last of Ludwig van Beethoven’s three Opus 30 violin sonatas, composed in the key of G major. The second half of the program will begin with Rebecca Clarke’s “Midsummer Moon,” followed by Amy Beach’s Opus 23 “Romance,” her first chamber music composition.
For those that do not already know, the Century Club is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. However, all arrangements must be made through a Groupmuse Web page. Ticket prices begin at $25, with $5 to hold a reservation. As of this writing, 73 of 75 spots are still available. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 22. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Drinks will be provided at the intermission (both with and without alcohol). However, the club itself is not wheelchair accessible.
