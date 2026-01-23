SFP: Remainder of February, 2026

Having written about San Francisco Performances (SFP) events during the first half of February exactly one week ago, it is now time to account for the last two performances that will take place towards the end of that month. These will take place on the last two Fridays. As usual, both programs will begin at 7:30 p.m.; and each will be a different sub-genre of chamber music. Specific dates are as follows:
Jennifer Koh with her violin (photograph by Juergen Frank, from her SFP Web page)
February 20: Unless I am mistaken, violinist Jennifer Koh has not visited San Francisco since the SFP performance of Summer Music Sessions 2021, when she was part of a trio with Jay Campbell on cello and pianist Timo Andres. She will return next month for a violin recital performed with piano accompaniment provided by Thomas Sauer. She has structured her program around two violin sonatas by French composers. She will conclude the first half of the program with Maurice Ravel’s M. 77 second sonata in G major, and the second half will conclude with Gabriel Fauré’s first sonata, his Opus 13 in A major. Each of these sonatas will be preceded by a shorter work by a contemporary composer. Tania Léon’s “Para Violin y Piano” will precede Ravel, and the second half of the program will begin with Kaija Saariaho’s “Tocar.” The program will begin with a selection of compositions by Lili Boulanger.
February 27: The entire program will be the West Coast premiere performance of note to a friend by David Lang. Vocalist Theo Bleckman will be accompanied by the Attacca Quartet, whose members are violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, Nathan Schram on viola, and cellist Andrew Yee. The texts of the “note” are taken from works by the Japanese novelist Ryunosuke Akutagawa, who is probably best known as the author of Rashomon.
No comments:
Post a Comment