SFP to Anticipate Anniversary Milestone

Those that know their mathematics will probably know by now that this is the year of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. There are likely to be an abundance of events celebrating this coming Fourth of July, but it appears that San Francisco Performances (SFP) will be “first out of the gate.” The beginning of next month will see a program entitled What is Your Hand in This, which will ask audiences to confront the complexity of the founding of our country while reflecting on their own respective roles in an ongoing story.
Davóne Tines and the members of the Ruckus ensemble (from the SFP Web page for the performance being discussed)
Compositions associated with the middle of the eighteenth century will be performed by Ruckus, which specializes in music from that period. They will be joined by bass-baritone Davóne Tines. The program will reflect on the impact of music composed during the time of the American Revolution. However, many of the selections will capture the contemporary reflections of composer Douglas Adam August Balliett. Balliett will also contribute arrangements of several of the selections, one of those arrangements composed in partnership with Tines.
This program will be performed shortly after the conclusion of the PIVOT Festival. It will take place on the following Saturday, February 7, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. A Web page has been created to provide further details about the production, as well as a hyperlink for purchasing tickets. Ticket prices will be $65, $55, and $45. They can also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545. In addition, single tickets will be available for purchase at the door with a 50% discount for student rush tickets and 20% off for seniors.
