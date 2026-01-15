Omni to Present Second Recital this Month

Guitarist Leonela Alejandro, whose solo recital will be this month’s second Omni offering
Some readers may recall the announcement this past Sunday of back-to-back solo guitar performances by Julia Trintschuk and Joaquín Clerch for the first performance of the year to be presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. It turns out that this will be the first of two recitals that Omni will present this month. The second will be a solo recital by Leonela Alejandro.
Alejandro is the winner of the Rose Augustine Grand Prize at the 2024 Guitar Foundation of America Competition. She was born in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico but now lives in Columbus, Georgia. She has appeared as a concerto soloist with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, performing works such as Antonio Vivaldi’s RV 93 lute concerto, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s first guitar concerto in D major, and the premiere of the concertino for guitar, percussion, and strings by Atanas Ourkouzounov.
Like the first offering of this month, the performance will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31; and, according to the Humanitix Web page, the performance will last about two and a half hours. Most readers probably know by now that the church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. This will be Omni’s 45th anniversary; and, as a result, general admission for all seating will be $45. As was the case for this month’s first offering, all children from kindergarten to the twelfth grade can attend for free. Tickets may be purchased through another Humanitix Web page.
