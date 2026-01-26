The Bleeding Edge: 1/26/2026

This week’s Bleeding Edge will be a relatively quiet. There are only three events to report, two of which will overlap. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, January 28, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: I have not been able to account for avant-garde vocalist Lorin Benedict since this past October. He will perform with a jazz trio led by Rumi Abe on piano, joined by bassist Alan Jones and Miles Turk on drums. I have previously cited Benedict’s “imaginative command of his microphone,” which results in a genre that might be called “avant-garde scat!” Admission will be $30. The address for the venue is 400 Eddy Street.
Friday, January 30, 6 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Trumpeter Erik Jekabson last introduced his original works to this venue at the beginning of October of 2023. On that occasion he was joined by Matt Clark on piano. For his latest visit he will perform on the front line with Kasey Knudsen playing alto saxophone. Clark will be joined in the rhythm section by John Wiitala on bass and drummer Jeff Marrs. As usual, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. As of this writing, the venue’s home page does not provide information about a charge for admission.
Karl Evangelista with his electric guitar (from this week’s BayImproviser Web page)
Friday, January 30, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Guitarist Karl Evangelista will give a solo performance of the music from Sonny Sharrock’s Guitar album. There will also be a somewhat unconventional trio set with vocalists Elango Kumaran and David Israel Katz engaging with trumpeter Ari Brown. This will be the latest installment of Other Dimensions in Sound curated by the venue. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there probably will be no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
