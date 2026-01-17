Quartett Rheinsaiten Releases New Video

Quartett Rheinsaiten has been releasing videos of their performances to YouTube for the better part of this current decade. The current members are Miguel Mandelli, Daniel März, Ema Kapor, and Yucen Du, who live on different sides of the Rhein river in Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Jüchen. They gather to rehearse in regions in and around Cologne.
This morning saw the release of their fourth YouTube video. The selection is “A furiosa” by Paulo Bellinati, which clocks in at a little less than four minutes. Nevertheless, as the title suggests, the performance unleashes a generous flow of energy. Both audio and video were produced by Chichio Productions, with capture taking place in the Kulturhalle in the German city of Dormagen. Content was recorded almost a year ago in February of 2025.
Quartett Rheinsaiten performing “A furiosa” (screen shot from the YouTube video being discussed)
As readers might expect, “furiosa” depicts an outburst of energy. Bellinati’s music rises to that bait, so to speak. Watching the video, however, it is easy to acknowledge that just as much energy went into capturing the video content. Each of the instruments had its own microphone, facilitating clarity in the overall audio balance. On the other hand, the video work presents not only the ensemble as a whole (as can be seen above) but also more “intimate visits” to each of the performers.
Bellinati is, himself a guitarist. However, he is not only a composer but also a musicologist. His major achievement on that front was his compilation of the works by the Brazilian guitarist-composer Anibal Augusto Sardinha, best know by the name “Garoto.” The result was two substantial volumes of content, for which he has received international critical acclaim and recognition.
