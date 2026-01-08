Groupmuse to Host Sixth Station Trio

Sixth Station Trio musicians Anju Goto, Katelyn Tan, and Federico Strand Ramirez performing in Grace Cathedral (from their performance of music by Yu-Ping Chen)
Some readers may be familiar with the Sixth Station Trio through their performances for Old First Concerts. Those readers probably know that all three of the trio members have had experiences with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The pianist is Katelyn Tan, who received her Masters degree from SFCM in 2020. That same year, violinist Anju Goto completed his SFCM undergraduate degree. Finally, cellist Federico Strand Ramirez holds both a Bachelor of Music and an Advanced Certificate degree from SFCM.
In a little over two weeks’ time, this trio will present a Groupmuse recital. They have prepared a “three centuries” program. The earliest work on the program will be a piano trio by Joseph Haydn, his 39th (Hoboken XV:25 in G major, sometimes known as the “Gypsy” trio). The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Robert Schumann’s Opus 88, the piano trio given the title Fantasiestücke. The program will begin with the trio’s arrangement of two of the tracks composed by Yu-Peng Chen for the game soundtrack album Genshin Impact – Jade Moon Upon a Sea of Clouds.
This will be a house concert taking place in Parnassus Heights. Specific information is provided once a reservation has been processed. The fee for reservation is $5 and admission, payable at the event itself, will be $25. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. Further information is available on the Groupmuse Web page for this event. Groupmuse has also created a Web page for the ensemble, which includes three videos of excerpts from past performances.
No comments:
Post a Comment