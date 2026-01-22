Anne Hege Coming to 836M

Anne Hege preparing the set design for The Glance
Some readers may recall my account of performances at the 836M Gallery, named after its address at 836 Montgomery Street, for this past fall. The next music event will begin about a month from now. Composer, musician, and instrument designer Anne Hege will have a four-month residency, which will conclude with performances at the ODC Theater at the end of May.
Hege will use her residency to develop a 90-minute “laptopera” entitled The Glance and based on the myth of Orpheus. (Those familiar with the myth will recognize that the title reflects its tragic climax.) Her performances involve an imaginative synthesis through both analog and digital technologies. Her first “laptopera” was entitled The Furies and was first performed in 2022 by the Stanford Laptop Orchestra. Her current performances are with her electronic duo New Prosthetics and the laptop ensemble Sideband.
This is basically a “heads up” preview. Dates and times of the performance have not yet been announced. The best source for that information will by the ODC Performance & Event Calendar. Thus far, only one event has been scheduled at that venue at the very beginning of May. Those wishing to see the performance of The Glance can make regular visits to that Calendar to check out the final weekend of that month.
Meanwhile, next month will see a preview event entitled Soft Opening. Audiences are invited to witness how Hege works with vocalist Sidney Chen, who will be singing the role of Hades. This open rehearsal will take place in the 836M Gallery beginning at 6:30 PM on Thursday, February 19. Because it is a gallery, 836M never charges for admission.
No comments:
Post a Comment