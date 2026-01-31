SFP PIVOT Festival: the First Program

Andy Meyerson, Tanner Porter, and Travis Andrews (courtesy of The Living Earth Show)
Yesterday evening Herbst Theatre saw the first of the three programs in this season’s the annual PIVOT Festival. This year the curator is Andy Meyerson, who will probably be known to many readers as the percussionist of The Living Earth Show, playing with his partner, guitarist Travis Andrews. For the opening performance, Living Earth was joined by vocalist Tanner Porter (occasionally contributing her own guitar accompaniment).
The title of the program was Legacies and it consisted of twelve songs, each written by a different composer. Six of those composers were members of the Sleeping Giant Composer Collective: Timo Andres, Christopher Cerrone, Jacob Cooper, Ted Hearne, Robert Hornstein, and Andrew Norman. Each of those composers selected a former student to contribute to the program. That program was performed without an intermission, presenting the six teacher-student couplings as follows:
- Andrew Norman/Anuj Bhutani
- Jacob Cooper/Christina J. George
- Ted Hearne/Rohan Chander
- Robert Hornstein/Akshaya Avril Tucker
- Timo Andres/Daniel Castellanos
- Christopher Cerrone/Nathaniel Parks
This presented a more-than-generous serving of “new music.” Indeed, even the most attentive listener probably had some difficulty sustaining so much novelty. For my own part, I must confess that I was beginning to feel overwhelmed as I followed the program and realized that I had only approached the halfway mark! This morning, as I reflected back on the experience, I discovered that I could not recall any of the selections. Sometimes, there is weakness in large numbers, rather than strength.
