Klopotowski to Bring Another 4tet to Chez Hanny

John Klopotowski with his guitar
Following up on the New Year’s Day performance of Mandala – The Music of Keith Jarrett, Jazz Chez Hanny will present a performance of the John Klopotowski Quartet. Klopotowski will lead on guitar, sharing the front line with tenor saxophonist Jacob Zimmerman. The other members of the quartet will be Ollie Dudek on bass and drummer Akira Tana. When Klopotowski last visited Chez Hanny, his quartet performance was recorded and subsequently released on the album San Francisco Concert, a memorial program for Lennie Tristano.
As many readers probably know by now, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 18. Admission will be $25, payable by Zelle sent to jazz@chezhanny.com, check to Jazz Chez Hanny, or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, donations, which are tax deductible, will also be welcomed. It is also worth noting that Frank Hanny, who provides the venue and for whom the event is named, has been presenting these jazz performances for 25 years in San Francisco.
