Splinter Reeds will Visit The Lab Next Month

Splinter Reeds musicians Kyle Bruckmann, Bill Kalinkos, Dana Jessen, Nicki Roman, and Jeff Anderle (from the event page for The Lab)
Having announced this month’s two-set evening of solo performances at The Lab at the end of last month, it is time to look forward to the next musical event, which will take place in February. This will be a performance by Splinter Reeds with the return of Kyle Bruckmann (oboe), Dana Jessen (bassoon), Bill Kalinkos (clarinet), and Jeff Anderle (bass clarinet). They will be joined by a new saxophonist, Nicki Roman.
As often tends to be the case, the program prepared for next month will include a world premiere performance. Hugo Morales Muriga has composed a work (whose title has not yet been finalized) in which the five woodwind parts will interleave with “electric fan-driven game calls” (presumably based on “concrete music” from stadium fans). They will also perform one of the compositions included in their most recent album, “Antenna Studies.” Paula Matheson composed this work to interleave the players with “FM radio transmissions.” In addition, the members of the audience will be encouraged to provide their own sonic contributions. The remaining work on the program will be “Treatment V,” composed by Zachary James Watkins, who specializes in High Frequency Resonance.
Tickets are now available for advance purchase through the Web page for this event at the price of $17. The fee for those paying at the door will be $20. The performance will take place on Friday, February 13. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the 16th Street Muni station.
